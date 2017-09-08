Kirk Cameron: God sent Hurricanes Harvey, Irma for 'humility, awe and repentance'

Jennifer Lawrence blamed Mother Nature and Donald Trump for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but Kirk Cameron has his own ideas on who sent them.

The actor said the hurricanes are "a spectacular display of God’s immense power" and he didn't send them without reason.

"When he puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe and repentance," he said in a video on Facebook.

The 46-year-old said the hurricanes should remind us that God "supplies our life, breath and everything else so that you and I reach out to him."

He asked his fans to use his remarks about the hurricanes as a way to answer their childrens' questions about why the storms were sent.

"Remind them that God is the blessed controller of all things," he said. "He is the one who gives us peace, security and strength in the midst of the storm and that he uses this to point us to him and to his care for us."

The actor recorded the video from an airport in Orlando after spending the week there for work.