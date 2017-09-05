Ed Sheeran believes his 'Game of Thrones' character is dead

Ed Sheeran has no intentions of returning to “Game of Thrones” after the backlash his Season 7 cameo received. In fact, he’s even drawn reasonable conclusions about his character’s demise.

Speaking in an interview, the 26-year-old musician opened up about his appearance on the popular fantasy series, as well as the plethora of fans that were upset at his singing appearance where he met superfan Maisie Williams’ character as a singing Lannister soldier.

Many fans took to social media after the episode, “Dragonstone,” premiered to voice complaints about the show incorporating a modern star for an obvious cameo.

"No one wants to see me come back," he told MTV News. "I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo."

Sheeran went on to explain that, given the events in the series, he believes his character is dead. A great portion of the Lannister soldiers in the area found themselves on the business end of either a Dothraki blade or Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Sheeran says him perishing in that battle is even too optimistic for his maligned character’s fate.

“We were all quite young, those soldiers,” he said. “I doubt I’m going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world.”

Following his cameo and the ensuing backlash, the director of “Dragonstone” took up the cause of defending the “Shape of You” singer.

“I’m a bit surprised that people have made that much fuss about it,” Jeremy Podeswa told the Daily Beast. “To me, he does seem quite organic, in his own way, to the show.”

As Page Six notes, Sheeran deleted his social media just days after the episode premiered, but denied that the decision was influenced by the hate he was getting over his appearance.

“Last I’ll say on this,” he wrote at the time. “I came off Twitter Coz [sic] I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly f—-g’ awesome,” he wrote. “Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”