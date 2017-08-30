Miss America contestant flies herself to competition

A Miss America contestant made quite the entrance after flying herself to an airport just outside Atlantic City, N.J., for the annual pageant.

Miss Vermont, Erin Connor, is a licensed pilot who flew herself from Burlington, Vt., to New Jersey in about 2-½ hours, carrying two passengers.

“I like to make an entrance anywhere I go,” she said.

The 22-year-old won her state's title in April and recently completed her 70th public appearance wearing the state crown, My Champlain Valley reported.

Connor is just one of 51 contestants who will be introduced Wednesday at the annual welcoming ceremony on Atlantic City's famous boardwalk. The women will participate in three days of preliminary events, leading up to the nationally televised finale on ABC on Sept. 10.

“I get to go to Miss America, a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I get to fly myself there, another thing I love to do. It’s a win-win all around,” Connor said.

