Katie Price to divorce third husband

Katie Price, the ex-wife of Australian pop singer Peter Andre, says she is divorcing her third husband after discovering his year-long affair with her children's nanny.

The British glamour model had previously forgiven Kieran Hayler for sleeping with her two best friends in 2014, but was devastated to find out that he had been unfaithful again.

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday, Price said that she had found incriminating emails between her husband and nanny Nikki Brown.

CELEBRITY NEWS

'I was gutted. For a year I was basically paying her to f my husband,' she said.

'Kieran told me they were fing all over my house for a year.

'They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom.

