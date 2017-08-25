entertainment

Illness

Maria Menounos has 'never been more excited about life' after brain tumor surgery

Two months after invasive brain surgery to remove a benign tumor, Maria Menounos has had an awakening.

The self-proclaimed workaholic has restructured her priorities telling Us Weekly, "What this has done is shift my focus into more of like a mind, body, spiritual kind of grounding that needs to happen.”

The television host's frightening diagnosis made her take a second look at her life and focus on her well-being rather than solely her busy career.

"I think this has convinced me to give myself more time, mentally, to breathe." The mag says the 39-year-old was encouraged by her therapist to foster relationships with her friends.

I can't believe it's been two months since I had brain surgery!!!! It's surreal to me to look back at photos and videos. I see this photo taken TWO days after a 7.5 hour Brain surgery and am so thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped me. I never realized how much pain I was in until I slowed down the ride. It was a huge reality check for me. That's why I'm hoping the message is heard loud and clear-listen to your bodies and take action. There are a lot of things I'm going to do with this new found wisdom. Helping those going through similar things is at the top of my list. I've never been more excited about life. I feel so free! Most of all I'm so thankful to god , my family , friends , colleagues all of you who have sent me so much love and support at this time. And of course..whinnie. Therapy dogs are so helpful for healing. Thankfully she's been on the payroll 😝 since we found each other years ago at he west valley shelter!

"It’s not that I don’t have female friends — I was just working. There was never, 'Hey, let’s have drinks!' It was always work, work, work."

Now that she has re-focused her life, Menounos is ready to wed her long-time partner Keven Undergaro.

Menounos said, "A few weeks after I was home from surgery, I was like, "'We need to get married! We need to have kids! I can’t wait anymore.' But it’s like, 'Alright, let’s get better first.'”

