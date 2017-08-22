Who is Louise Linton?

Louise Linton, the actress wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ignited a firestorm of criticism after she responded to a negative comment on social media.

Linton posted a photo to her Instagram account – which has since been made private to those who do not follow her – of her and Mnuchin disembarking a government plane. In the photo, she tagged some of the high-profile designers of the ensemble she was wearing.

One user commented, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway,” and included the hashtag “deplorable.”

Linton responded with a lengthy comment and touted her and her husband’s financial success.

“Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country,” Linton said.

“I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did,” she continued. “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

Linton’s brouhaha with an apparent stranger on Instagram isn’t the 36-year-old’s first controversy. Read on for more on the controversial star.

Acting career

Born in Scotland, Linton trained at the Edinburgh Drama Academy as well as the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, according to her IMDB page.

TREASURY’S MNUCHIN ISSUES STRONG DEFENSE OF TRUMP ON CHARLOTTESVILLE

She has guest starred in episodes of “Cold Case” and “CSI: NY.” Linton has also starred in the movies “Cabin Fever” and “Intruder.”

Marrying Mnuchin

Mnuchin and Linton married in June – with a star-studded guest list.

A post shared by Carine's Bridal Atelier (@carinesbridal) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the wedding. Vice President Mike Pence officiated the ceremony.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Mnuchin ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies including "Wonder Woman," "The Lego Movie," "The Accountant" and "Suicide Squad." He is a Goldman Sachs alumnus.

Memoir problems

Linton wrote and self-published a memoir about her experiences volunteering in Africa as an 18-year-old – but her writings ignited a fury of controversy.

TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN WEDS SCOTTISH ACTRESS IN DISCREET CEREMONY

In her book, called “In Congo’s Shadow: One Girl’s Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa,” Linton described her experiences in Zambia. She detailed hiding from armed rebels and her fear of being found as she was a “skinny white muzungu with long angel hair,” the Los Angeles Times reported last year.

On Twitter, people accused Linton of lying or exaggerating about the extent of the violence in Zambia and hailed her work as a “white savior” fantasy.

The book is no longer available on Amazon.