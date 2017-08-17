Kardashians share regrets after 10 years of reality shows

It’s been nearly a decade of keeping up with these gorgeous gals.

October will mark 10 years since the Kardashian-Jenner clan took the reality-TV world by storm.

Although the ride has been fun, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars opened up about some of their regrets during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I definitely wish I didn’t film so much [while] pregnant,” admitted Kim, who appears with her mom and sisters on the magazine’s cover this week.

The full Kardashian-Jenner clan below includes Khloé, Kim, mom Kris, Kendall, Kourtney and Kylie.

Kim went on to describe how she almost pulled out of her 2011 wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries.

“The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?’ I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone’s going to think I just did it for the show,” Kim said.

She filed for divorce a mere 72 days later.

In the interview, Khloé, 33, says she wishes she had never agreed to film a spin-off show with NBA star Lamar Odom, whom she wed in 2009.

“I never wanted to do ‘Khloé & Lamar,’ my ex-husband did,” she claimed. “He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.”

Kourtney, 38, said her biggest regret was filming her break-up with Scott Disick.

“I had a lot of anxiety about it, and finally said let’s just get this over with,” she recalled.

Kylie, 20, said she, too, wishes some things remained behind closed doors.

“When you involve the whole world, everyone has an opinion,” she said. “It’s not the healthiest. That part of your life should remain sacred.”

Khloé asked viewers to sympathize with her family’s struggle.

“I think if someone tried to spend a week with us and did what we do — I’m not complaining about what we do at all, but it’s a job.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.