'America's Got Talent' live rounds recap: Young singers steal the show again

“America’s Got Talent” is in its most exciting phase yet - the live rounds. Those that were lucky enough to make it past the judge cuts now took the stage to impress more than just the 4 celebrities, but America at large.

Voting lasts until 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday and each act took the stage and gave it their all in the hopes of making it to the next round of the highly competitive competition. It was on them to earn the vote of the viewing public, and while some did, others fell short.

Luckily, the night started off strong with a phenomenal young singer and some even younger dancers. Aryton and Paige took the stage together once again to showcase their moves with an impressive nod to the movie “Footloose.” In an effort to ramp things up, they opened with a short pre-filmed sketch as well as some talented background dancers.

However, things really ramped up when U.S. Air Force Academy group, The Stairwell, took the stage. Since performing last time, they revealed that five of their members graduated from the academy. With an invigorated spirit, they sang “Some Nights” and blew the crowd away. However, it was Mel B who was the most intrigued, taking her time to remind the whole group that she’s single.

The night continued to rise with 9-year-old Angelica Hale, who was singing live for the first time after snagging two golden buzzers in the auditions and cuts rounds. While her previous performances were good, there was a lot of room for failure on the live stage, but the youngster was confident and undeterred. When it was all said and done, the crowd was on its feet and the judges were impressed across the board. Simon Cowell, the toughest nut to crack on the panel, went as far as to call her, “amazing.”

Unfortunately for everyone’s favorite sad clown, Puddles, not everyone was capable of winning Cowell over with their voice. The notoriously weepy clown took the stage to do his usual gimmick, singing with the voice of an angel. However, his song choice was more contemporary in the live shows and Simon realized quickly that he was a bit off key. As a result, he earned the first “X” of the night. Howie Mandel and Mel B sharply disagreed, but Heidi Klum agreed with Simon, arguing that the world needs happy clowns right now.

In a night of many singers, Yoli Mayor took the stage next. She first came during the auditions and things didn’t go well. It took some coaching from Simon and Tyra Banks before she was the superstar that took the stage so confidently in the live rounds.

Obviously, it was a pretty musical night. The show even ended with a song, albeit from a ventriloquist. In the end, the results show on Wednesday will determine who actually earned America’s vote and which performers will be moving to the next round of the competition.

With just seven spots left, it’s anyone’s game.