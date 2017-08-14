Taylor Swift trial: Lawyers set to make closing arguments

Lawyers will be making closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift during a photo op before a concert in Denver, and as to whether the singer's mother and her radio liaison later set out to destroy his career.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Friday that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op. But jurors will consider his identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell.

Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued and is seeking a symbolic $1. She says she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.