'90 Day Fiance's' Paola defies husband's orders and wears lingerie in music video shoot

"90 Day Fiance" star Paola goes against her husband Russ' request that she not wear lingerie outside of the bedroom.

When the Columbian model was cast to star in a reggaeton music video, Russ asked her not to wear lingerie or anything too revealing.

But in this exclusive clip obtained by Fox News, Paola is seen wearing lingerie on the set of the music video in the upcoming episode of the hit TLC show.

"I'm freaking out," the star says in the clip.

She explains, "My husband is a really conservative guy and for him, he doesn't know I'm wearing lingerie and the first thing he actually told me is not."

She added, "He's going to freak out. He's going to kill me. I feel like I want to throw up."

Catch the full episode of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" on TLC Sunday.