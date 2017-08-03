Sean Spicer won't be joining 'Dancing With The Stars' after all

Looks like “Dancing with the Stars” won’t be getting Spicy this fall.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has reportedly turned down the TV show’s invite to be a contestant on their upcoming 25th season — saying he’ll have an “overwhelming number of commitments” to attend to.

Sources close to the 45-year-old told TMZ that he probably would have been a terrible contestant anyway, seeing how he basically has two left feet.

“He’s not a good dancer,” a source said.

While this may have been a deciding factor, Spicer was said to have backed out of the deal simply because he’ll be too busy in the fall.

Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” is set to air on September 18.

Sources told The Post last week that Spicer has been taking meetings with all the major TV and news networks to see who would get his first round of interviews since stepping away from his job at the White House.

The former press secretary is also said to be looking at a number of Hollywood agencies and agents — in the hopes of securing some TV appearances, a possible book deal and lucrative speaking arrangements.

It’s still unclear, though, if he’s actually secured any yet.