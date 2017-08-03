Halle Berry: 'I don't know if Bond should be a woman'

The idea of a female James Bond might be gaining an exciting amount of traction in Hollywood, but if you were hoping to see Halle Berry as the British spy, don’t hold your breath.

“I want [women] to be tough, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman,” the 50-year-old actress told ET.

“I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman.”

“We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman,” she added.

There’s been an increasing amount of pressure on studios in recent years to have movies with greater diversity and James Bond is one franchise that has found itself in the firing line.

The spy movies, which are based on Ian Fleming’s novels, have featured a white male actor in the role for the past 24 movies over 55 years.

And while we’re most likely years away from a female Bond — Daniel Craig has just been confirmed to play the British spy for Bond 25 in October, 2018 — it hasn’t stopped numerous actors buzzing about a potential female star in the future.

Chris Hemsworth was the latest actor to comment on the idea of a female Bond, recommending his Snow White and The Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron for the role.

“Well, I’ve made the comment that Charlize Theron should be the next Bond because she scares the hell out of me,” Hemsworth told W Magazine.

“And I think she could beat the s—t out of me and most villains out there,” he said. “She embodies every ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have. She’s smart as hell. She’s physically able. You know, working with her on those fight scenes, [and her] doing it in high heels by the way — and an 8-foot long gown — was even more impressive. And I just think, why not? It’s time.”

While Theron is no doubt a strong contender for playing the first female James Bond, the actress’ newest role in the movie “Atomic Blonde” already has plenty of fans drawing parallels to the British spy.

Playing MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, the actress has been praised for her gutsy and confident role as a British spy.

And despite Theron potentially taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, she’s vastly outnumbered by male actors being labelled as strong contenders with British actors Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston all rumored to be in talks to take on the iconic role.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.