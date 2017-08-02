'Dynasty' returns as a modernized reboot, will tackle politics, climate change

The hit soap opera “Dynasty” will return after almost 30 years off the air and it will take things even further than its 1980s predecessor.

The new "Dynasty," which will air on the CW, aims to "kick it up a notch," according Elizabeth Gillies, who plays Fallon Carrington, daughter of wealthy industrialist Blake Carrington, on the show.

Gillies spoke to press on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour to promote the show. She was accompanied by producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, known for their work on shows like“The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl.”

Schwartz and Savage said they coordinated with original “Dynasty” producers Esther and Richard Shapiro while working on the reboot.

“They talked a lot about family and the idea of whatever villainous things the characters in the show do that they never stop loving each other," Savage told reporters.

He explained the Shapiros pressed that the characters’ sense of family was "the central thing that held the show together for all those years…”

Savage said the show will also address modern issues such as “politics, culture and climate change.”

He explained, “There's so much going on and we think the show can really be a part of the conversation.”

Gillies told TV critics that her character is "as feisty as ever" and that she loves Fallon's strength.

"Fallon doesn't want to be a rock star. She wants to be CEO,” Gillies said, emphasizing Savage’s point that the show will have a modern spin.

The reboot, like the original, follows the Carringtons and the Colbys— two wealthy American families — as they fight over fortune and control of their children. The show mainly focuses on Fallon and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, played by Nathalie Kelley.

Kelley’s character was originally portrayed by Linda Evers. For the reboot, producers changed the original spelling of Krystle to Cristal.

“This is the thing that is very true to the original,” she said of the character. “Cristal loves [her fiancé] Blake; she is not in it for the money. Fallon may see her as a gold digger but she really isn’t.”

Gillies played a strong woman on FX's "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll." But on that show, her character was rough around the edges, while Fallon is refined. Emma Samms and Pamela Sue Martin played Fallon while the series ran on ABC.

“I didn’t want to imitate either of the actresses who played Fallon [in the past] I wanted to bring my own thing to her,” she insisted.

Schwartz said the competition between Fallon and Cristal is complex.

"They're not just vying for Blake's love as the father or the husband but they want to run this business.”

“Dynasty” premieres October 11th on the CW. The original show ran on ABC from 1981-1989.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

