J.K. Rowling sorry for claiming Trump ignored disabled boy

J.K. Rowling apologized for tweets she sent out claiming President Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.

The "Harry Potter" author called Trump "horrible" after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child's outstretched hand during a White House event last week.

But the boy's mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: "Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand."

Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she "apologized unreservedly."

She tweeted late Monday that "I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw."

She tweeted Monday, "This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump."

The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.

British journalist Piers Morgan went after Rowling Monday, "Ms Rowling posted 8 tweets abusing Trump for snubbing a disabled boy - when he hadn't. She refuses to delete the tweets. SHE is the bully."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

