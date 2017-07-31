J.K. Rowling called 'disgraceful liar' by Piers Morgan following Trump accusations

J. K. Rowling has been labelled a “disgraceful liar” by Piers Morgan after falsely accusing President Trump of snubbing a wheelchair-bound boy.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Harry Potter author called Trump a “monster of narcissism” and claimed he had “pretended not to see” a child in a wheelchair as he met with “victims of Obamacare” before a press conference on July 24.

She wrote: “Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition.

“This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump.

“My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it.

“So yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.

“That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect.

“How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the president.”

There was just one problem with Rowling’s heartfelt rant – Trump hadn’t ignored the boy at all.

Rowling seems to have based her tweet-storm on an edited clip that popped up on social media, appearing to show Trump snubbing the three-year-old boy – whose name is Monty.

But that clip has since been deleted and an unedited version released by the White House clearly shows the president greeting him.

