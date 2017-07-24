Lana Del Rey admits she tried to hex Trump: 'Why not?'

Lana Del Rey revealed she tried to hex President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s--t,” the 32-year-old singer told NME.

Paris Match 🍋 A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 17, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

She explained, “I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought... Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

The “Summertime Sadness” songstress didn’t give specifics on what she was trying to do to Trump, but she gave some hints earlier this year.

In February, Del Rey posted a vague tweet that stated, “At the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can b found online.”

Boujee tree climber A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 11, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

The New York Daily News reported those dates lined up with the waning crescent moon, which some believe can be used to cast a ritual.

The ingredients for the spell included an unflattering photo of Trump, a white candle, water, salt, and a feather.

Del Rey recently released a new album titled "Lust for Life."