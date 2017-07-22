Actor John Heard dead at 72

John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21. He was 72.

According to TMZ, he was found in a hotel in Palo Alto, California by the maid service and was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed his death.

The Emmy nominee had undergone minor back surgery earlier this week and was said to be recovering at the hotel.

Besides “Home Alone,” Heard appeared in dozens of movies and shows like “Big,” “Awakenings,” “The Pelican Brief” and “The Sopranos.”

Heard had three marriages including one to actress Margot Kidder. He is survived by three children including one with former partner Melissa Leo.

He was arrested in 1991 and charged with third-degree assault for allegedly slapping Leo. In 1997 he was found guilty of trespassing Leo’s Baltimore home.