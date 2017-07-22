Abby Lee Miller admits she's 'petrified' about how inmates will treat her

Abby Lee Miller had a lot of tears and fears just days before starting her 366-day prison sentence last week.



The former Dance Moms star tells The View's Jedediah Bila in Lifetime's Dance Moms: Abby Tells All that she worries about saying too much in fear that her inmates will see the interview and use the information to her disadvantage. "I've been told not to talk about it because once they know, when they see this and they know, that's what they'll go after," she says, tearfully. "So, you know, I am petrified."

When asked if she's concerned that she'll be physically abused in prison, Miller admits, "It's not something that I think about. I've kind of blocked it out. It's definitely something that I'm terrified of, yes."

As for how one prepares for a prison sentence, the 50-year-old reality star responds, "You can't, and I never use the word can't. I'm a can-do girl."

Miller -- who comes from a Catholic background -- also shares that she's been praying for "guidance" and that she's "doing the right thing" during this difficult time.

On July 12, Miller arrived at the FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, California, to begin serving her sentence. "This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller," Robert Ridge, Miller's attorney, said in a statement to ET. "Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the Court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be 'behind her,' but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."

Miller was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in May, and was originally ordered to turn herself in on June 30 to the state, but her date of surrender was pushed back.

"Dance Moms: Abby Tells All" airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

