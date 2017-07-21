Former Miss USA contestant busted for smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

A former Miss USA contestant from Kentucky is facing arraignment next week after being accused of sneaking drugs to an inmate inside an Ohio prison.

Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested May 26 in Allen County, Ohio, after she was caught smuggling marijuana into the Allen Correctional Institution for inmate Jeremy Kelly, according to an affidavit detailing the arrest, the Courier-Journal reported.

A grand jury indicted Hampton earlier this month on a third-degree felony charge of bringing drugs onto government facility grounds, which carries a maximum three-year prison sentence upon conviction.

Hampton was served a search warrant upon arriving at the prison May 26 for an inmate visit.

While listening to previously recorded phone calls, officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they obtained enough evidence to obtain a warrant for a cavity search.

As she was questioned by officers, Hampton reached into a pant leg and pushed a white balloon onto the floor, according to the affidavit.

It was later determined that she was carrying nearly 3 grams of marijuana, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kenneth Sturgill told the Courier-Journal.

Hampton was indicted July 13 by an Allen County grand jury and faces one count of "illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility" and is scheduled to be arraigned July 26.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky USA in November 2010 when she was just 21 and was the first black woman chosen to represent the Bluegrass State in the Miss USA pageant.