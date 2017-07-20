Charlize Theron on 'Atomic Blonde' sex scene with a woman: 'It was really easy'

Action junkies everywhere are eagerly awaiting the release of “Atomic Blonde” later this month. Now, the film’s star is opening up about her role in the film, particularly her steamy sex scene with her female co-star.

Anyone who watched the action-packed trailer for the film likely took note of Theron's flirtation and sex scene with actress Sofia Boutella's character. While this isn’t Theron’s first romantic scene in a film, its positioning in the action of the trailer as well as the fact that it’s a same-sex couple caught a lot of people’s attention. Speaking to Extra, “Atomic Blonde” star was asked if it was easier to do a love scene with a man or woman.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the gender, but I think with Sofia it was really easy just because we’re both dancers. You have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit, otherwise they just becomes kind of silly. There’s a technical aspect to it. With her, it was really easy just because she thinks like I think. We’re dancers. We shot that scene, I think, in 45 minutes. It was really fast,” she said. “With guys, they tend to not be dancers, so it takes a little bit more work.”

The actress then explained that, when it comes to sex scenes with men or women, she enjoys doing both.

In the film, Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, an undercover agent working with MI6 during the Cold War. She eventually gets involved with Boutella, who plays a French spy. This isn’t the first time that Theron, 41, has fawned over her 34-year-old co-star’s talent and beauty. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained that seducing a woman like Boutella (in the film), was not a hard task.

“Seducing her? it ‘s easy, she’s gorgeous!” she told a crowd at South by Southwest. “She was just great. She was the only actress that we looked at. She came over, she hung out with me and [director] Dave and there was something about her that was so genuinely innocent and yet incredibly strong, that she was really perfect for the film.”

“Atomic Blonde” hits theaters July 28.