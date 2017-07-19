Emily Ratajkowski on people being 'so offended by breasts': 'It really bothers me'

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame when she danced naked alongside Robin Thicke in his 2013 music video for “Blurred Lines,” but these days the 26-year-old model wants to change the way the world views sexuality onscreen.

“It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts…That’s when I realized how f----d our culture is,” she told Allure for their August 2017 issue. “When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.”

Ratajkowski, the daughter of a former art teacher and a retired English professor, isn’t shy about flaunting her assets in front of cameras.

She previously played a seductress in the 2014 thriller “Gone Girl” and appeared in the Sports Illustrated 50th anniversary swimsuit issue. She also has an active Instagram page where she proudly flaunts her bikini body for 14 million followers. Ratajkowski identifies as a feminist and believes every woman should celebrate their bodies.

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” she explained. “If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

But in terms of her thriving modeling career, Ratajkowski credited that to observing the world around her and getting audiences to really pay attention.

“We don’t really look at things,” she said. “Especially now with the Internet and our phones. To look at something and take it in and really understand…it’s a huge gift.”

Allure's August 2017 issue hits newsstands on July 25.