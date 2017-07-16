Heidi Klum shares topless bathroom selfie: 'Another day at the office'

The "America's Got Talent" judge is at it again!

Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the spotlight, and shed a few layers of clothing in the process!

WATCH: Heidi Klum Shares Rare Pic of All Four of Her Children Snuggling in Bed

Another day at the office 😛♥️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

"Another day at the office," the 44-year-old captioned the sexy pic.

Klum is no stranger to mirror selfies. She's been serving up her best poses and showing off her fit body in a series of Instagram posts.

NEWS: Heidi Klum Talks Shielding Her Kids From Social Media: 'I Want to Keep Them Children as Long as Possible'

Despite being so open about her everyday life, the former Victoria's Secret model says she's a bit more over protective when it comes to her kids using social media.

"I am definitely one of them," she said during a recent interview "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, 'No, you're not allowed to.' Whenever she's in it, it has to be from the back or [hiding her face]. It's different when we do it -- I feel like we're grown-ups -- but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible."