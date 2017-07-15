Ariel Winter slams body shamers: 'I'm not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops'

Ariel Winter isn't here for those criticizing her summer fashion.

The "Modern Family" star took to Twitter on Thursday to slam body shamers, demanding that they "leave young women alone."

"Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not OK for me to wear shorts," Winter began her "rant." "It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, I'm obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I'm not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone."

"I'm not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I'm a normal girl. Also, I'm not 'squeezing' into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I'm doing is just fine," she continued. "Please leave young women alone. We're just living our lives. It's really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!"

Winter, whose tweet garnered support from fans and famous faces like Olivia Munn, has been sporting plenty of short shorts lately -- including while meeting her boyfriend, Levi Meaden's family.

