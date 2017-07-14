7 things you didn't know about Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of Kardashian-Jenner family, is all grown up now and quickly becoming one of the most popular members of her famous family. At 19-years-old, she has built a booming business with her Kylie Cosmetics line. And after 13 seasons on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Jenner is now preparing for the premiere of her spinoff, “Life of Kylie.”

But the reality star doesn’t stop there. She and her sister Kendall have a fashion line and a sci-fi novel.

Here are some other facts you may not know about Kylie: