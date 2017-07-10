George Lopez tells Trump to 'deport the police' to 'make the streets safer'

George Lopez has a message for President Trump: "Deport the police."

The comedian wrote on Instagram, "The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police."

He added, "This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement, some still just beat you."

After the message went up, Lopez faced backlash and has since made his account private.

Some fans felt his statement on Friday was "irresponsible" and suggested Lopez "stick to comedy."

"This is a very irresponsible comment bro. You have really disappointed me bro, I thought you were better than that,” one commenter wrote, according to Breitbart.

Another said, according to the site, "Not cool @georgelopez. I’m Latina and I’ve been pulled over more than enough times for speeding. All but one cop were nice and respectful." One more commenter said, "I realize there are some bad apples in the bunch but your statement puts all cops in the bad bunch category. Please stick to comedy. You’re not that funny when you bring politics into your posts."

A rep for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.