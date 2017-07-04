Music
Singer Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over Internet trolls' 'mean' comments
Trolls have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.
The Glastonbury headliner and chart record breaker said a constant stream of vile comments had been bringing him down.
He told The Sun: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it.
“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.
“One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.
“The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”
Ed’s Instagram account will automatically generate tweets on the site but he will not be using it himself.
The 26-year-old Shape Of You singer said instead he gets his reality checks from close friends and family.
He explained: “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me.
“I don’t have to have someone calling me a whatever.”
But Ed will still read public feedback on his favourite websites, which are more positive.
He said: “The comments on The Sun’s websites are actually nice.
“You would have thought comments on a newspaper website could be the mean ones.
”Ed was even targeted by angry fans of Lady Gaga. He said: “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate.
“And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all.
“So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s***.”
Celebs including Stephen Fry, Adele, Rylan Clark-Neal and Zayn Malik have all at some time temporarily quit Twitter over hate.