Tara Reid slams 'scary skinny' label: 'I'm just a thin girl'

Actress and tabloid regular Tara Reid has opened up about the body shaming that’s dogged her throughout her career, admitting headlines like ‘scary skinny’ have hurt her feelings.

The slim “American Pie” and “Sharknado” star, 41, is fond of a skimpy red carpet outfit — but her barely-there ensembles often result in media attention about her small frame.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” Reid told E! News in a new interview. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny ... Everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

Reid’s latest film “Worthless” takes on the issues of bullying and body shaming — issues Reid said she’d had personal experience with.

“Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalised with. In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt,” she said.

The star has admitted in the past to undergoing liposuction, saying the procedure had left her body looking out of shape.

“I got lipo because even though I was skinny, I wanted — I’m not going to lie — a six pack,” she said.

Reid recently opened up about her career rebirth in recent years as a B-movie bombshell, saying that she’s “getting a whole second chance" thanks to enjoyably fare like the “Sharknado” franchise.

