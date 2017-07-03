7 things you didn't know about Drew Carey

Drew Carey has had an extensive career in television from “The Drew Carey Show” to “Whose Line is it Anyway” and “The Price is Right.” He first entered the limelight as a stand-up comedian in 1991 on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

He served in the U.S. Marines after graduating from Kent State University. After college, he found his love for stand-up, and years later he took over for Bob Barker as host of “The Price is Right.” The show recently celebrated its 45th anniversary.

There’s a lot more to Drew Carey than all that. Here are some little-known facts about the 59-year-old star:

