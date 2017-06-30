'Spider-Man's' Hannibal Buress hires doppelganger to attend premiere for him

Comedian Hannibal Buress hired a lookalike to attend the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday in his place. The doppelganger tricked some reporters into thinking he was the star.

Buress said sending someone in his place worked out exactly as he had hoped.

“If I went to the carpet and did 20-plus interviews, you wouldn’t have reached out to my publicist. So it worked!” he told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Buress took to his Twitter account and wrote: “L.A I need a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight. Pays $500.”

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

Buress plays Coach Wilson in the summer’s upcoming superhero blockbuster.



The lucky man who was chosen to attend was aspiring actor Joe Carroll.

Carroll posted a few pictures on his Instagram at the premiere with captions saying: “When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn’t make it.”

Buress told the AP, “It worked way better and I didn’t have to fly or anything and I was able to still do the job I was scheduled to do and still promote the movie in a way more effective way than if I dressed up and went to the carpet. So it’s a win for me, it’s a win for the studio and the movie and it’s a win for Joe that did it.”



Buress is a stand-up comedian and actor. He became a household name in 2014 when a bit he did went viral that made mention of Bill Cosby's rape allegations.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters July 7th.