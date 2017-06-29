entertainment

Adele: 'I don't know if I'll ever tour again'

In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Adele hinted she plans to stop touring.

The pop superstar suggested Wednesday her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last.

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," she said.

The "Hello" singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

