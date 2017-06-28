'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot responds to $300,000 salary outrage: 'I'm grateful'

Fans may be furious Gal Gadot reportedly made just a mere $300,000 for “Wonder Woman,” but she’s content with the paycheck.

The superhero film slayed the box office, grossing more than $600 million worldwide since it premiered on June 2.

“I’m grateful and happy,” the 32-year-old Israeli-born actress told TMZ Wednesday about her salary for the movie. When the gossip site’s photographer stressed she deserved more for the next film, Gadot joked, “I think I should get you as my lawyer to do the negotiations.”

By contrast, according to some reports, Henry Cavill, who starred as Superman in the 2013 movie “Man of Steel,” earned a whopping $14 million for the gig. According to Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old British actor’s exact salary could not immediately be verified, but the magazine claimed his alleged salary included bonuses for the film’s success.

However, Gadot’s payday may not be over yet.

Variety previously reported Gadot signed a contract in 2014 that gave her $300,000 for each DC film she does, and she’s likely to make a lot more from bonuses.