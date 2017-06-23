'Baywatch' actress Kelly Rohrbach acted like a diva on set, says report

Kelly Rohrbach — the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio — has been trying to launch an acting career, but she hit some major bumps in her big feature-film debut.

A studio source tells us that Rohrbach’s diva attitude on the recent film “Baywatch” — which co-starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra — was to blame.

“She thought she was better than everyone,” says the insider. “There was no love lost between her and the rest of the cast.” While promoting the film last month, “No one wanted to share a junket room with her. She was flipped around to many different pairings.”

'BAYWATCH' ACTRESS KELLY ROHRBACH RECALLS STRUGGLE TO FIT INTO ICONIC SWIMSUIT

Rohrbach was cast to play C.J. Parker, the role made famous by Pamela Anderson in the cult ’90s TV series. But “Kelly didn’t hang out with everyone. She didn’t make any friends,” said the source. “She thinks she’s a major star, and she’s just a model who dated Leo.”

Rohrbach and DiCaprio were a couple for about six months. News of their split came on the same day as the announcement that she was cast in “Baywatch” last year.

When she landed the role, she was with Untitled Entertainment, but then switched to Management 360, which reps stars like Anne Hathaway and Channing Tatum. But insiders say Rohrbach has already parted ways with Management 360 after only six months and she’s ruffled feathers around town.

“She’s a handful, and it’s a little early in her career for that,” said another source close to “Baywatch.” “Hollywood’s full of difficult stars. But she’s just not at that level in her career where people have to put up with that.”

Rohrbach, who’s repped by IMG as a model, signed with WME as an actress. She previously studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as well as Georgetown University.

Then again, maybe Rohrbach had a premonition on the “Baywatch” set: The film bombed, scoring a 19 percent approval rating on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Reps for Rohrbach and Management 360 did not get back to us.

