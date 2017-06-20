Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting: 'This is a private decision'

Count Daniel Day-Lewis out.

The actor has decided to hang up his hat and announce he has quit Hollywood.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," a rep for the actor told Fox News. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

His rep added, "This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

The 60-year-old's acting career has spanned four decades. He won Oscars for best actor for his leading roles in "Lincoln," "My Left Foot" and "There Will Be Blood."

His last film role was in 2012 in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln." However, he will appear in "Phantom Thread" set to premiere on December 25, 2017.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.