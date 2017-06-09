Erin Andrews describes 'the hardest part' of stalker case: I wanted 'to take about 80 showers'

Erin Andrews recalled what it was like to discover she had been secretly filmed while naked in her hotel room.

The 39-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” co-host sat down with Megyn Kelly where she described what it was like first telling her parents about the invasion of privacy, as well as watching the videos that her stalker, Michael David Barrett, had film in 2008 and posted online.

“I was just stunned. I was in shock. I was embarrassed,” she explained. “I was freaking out so much that when I called my parents, my dad thought I had been injured in a car accident because I was just screaming bloody murder on the other end.”

But there was one part of the footage that really terrified Andrews.

“One of the videos we had to watch [in court last year], you can hear him breathing in it,” she said. “You can also hear people behind him walking, which is also disgusting. But I think the breathing is the hardest part. You can just hear him breathing.”

During the civil lawsuit, Andrews noticed Barrett had turned the camera to catch different angles of her. Tearing up, she said the “gross” experience made her “want to take about 80 showers.”

Barrett pleaded guilty to making the videos and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. In 2016, Andrews was awarded $55 million in the lawsuit against Barrett and the companies that managed the Marriott hotel where the videos were recorded.

The sit-down interview in its entirety airs Sunday.