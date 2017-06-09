Amanda Bynes: I'm three years sober and ready to act again

Former child star Amanda Bynes announced she’s been sober for three years and is ready for a comeback.

“I hike, I go spinning — take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless,” the 31-year-old told Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison in a recent interview, her first in four years.

“I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again,” explained Bynes. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it.”

The actress previously disappeared from the spotlight after dealing with personal mental health issues, two hit and run charges, as well as two DUI arrests. In 2016, Bynes told fans on Twitter she was attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

“I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot,” she wrote at the time. “I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”

In the new interview, Bynes added she’s still continuing to take classes.

“I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future,” she added.

Bynes was previously the star of two sitcoms: “The Amanda Show” from 1999-2002, as well as “What I Like About You” from 2002-2006. Her last acting credit was in the 2010 film “Easy A” opposite Emma Stone.