Political
Comey testimony: Maria Shriver, Debra Messing and more react
Former FBI Director James Comey began his much-anticipated congressional testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.
His remarks are his first public statements since his firing on May 9, which came as he was leading an FBI investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Yes!! Our VOICES matter!! #keeponResisting https://t.co/CX5fJDc96F— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 8, 2017
As James Comey speaks, let's give him his moment. Try to listen and decide for yourself what you think.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 8, 2017
"Not a question I can answer in open settings" is my new go to— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017
June 8, 2017
donald defamed comey - he defamed me - he's trying 2 defame #OBAMACARE - calling it a death spiral" - a BLATANT LIE - don't believe him EVER— ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017
#Comey WOW.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 8, 2017
Comey admits giving his Memos to friend to disseminate to MSM, yet hasn't given to Congress. WOW & he says it with straight face!— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 8, 2017
The Associated Press contributed to this report.