Comey testimony: Maria Shriver, Debra Messing and more react

Former FBI Director James Comey began his much-anticipated congressional testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

His remarks are his first public statements since his firing on May 9, which came as he was leading an FBI investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

As James Comey speaks, let's give him his moment. Try to listen and decide for yourself what you think. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 8, 2017

"Not a question I can answer in open settings" is my new go to — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017

donald defamed comey - he defamed me - he's trying 2 defame #OBAMACARE - calling it a death spiral" - a BLATANT LIE - don't believe him EVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017

Comey admits giving his Memos to friend to disseminate to MSM, yet hasn't given to Congress. WOW & he says it with straight face! — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 8, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.