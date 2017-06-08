entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Viral

Comey testimony is 'basically a domestic abuse case,' 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' tweets

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
TBS Mondo Samantha Bee

TBS Mondo Samantha Bee  (Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved.)

Samantha Bee is in hot water for a tweet her television show shared during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony Thursday.

"This is basically a domestic abuse case," the account for the TBS show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" tweeted Thursday.

Bee retweeted and then deleted the message from her personal account as fans began to respond, calling the joke distasteful.

A rep for Bee and for "Full Frontal" did not return Fox News' request for comment.

This is not the first time Bee has found herself in trouble on social media.

The comedian mocked a man's haircut on her TBS show comparing him to a Nazi. She apologized after it was revealed the man had a partially-shaven head because he was battling stage four brain cancer.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

AROUND THE WEB