Dierks Bentley's national anthem performance at Stanley Cup Finals slammed online

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News

Dierks Bentley's rendition of the national anthem at Monday night's Stanley Cup Finals left fans wanting more.

The country singer's performance was slammed online by viewers who felt Bentley fell flat.

While he didn't mix up any of the words, some fans said he "butcher[ed]" the song and that his performance was "lackluster."

Bentley's performance comes two days after Martina McBride sang the national anthem at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Fellow country stars Carrie Underwood, Luke Byran, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban and pop singer Kelly Clarkson have also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" this season.

