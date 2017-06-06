Dierks Bentley's national anthem performance at Stanley Cup Finals slammed online

Dierks Bentley's rendition of the national anthem at Monday night's Stanley Cup Finals left fans wanting more.

The country singer's performance was slammed online by viewers who felt Bentley fell flat.

While he didn't mix up any of the words, some fans said he "butcher[ed]" the song and that his performance was "lackluster."

Dierks Bentley sounds like a dying catfish 😂😂 #StanleyCupFinal @EvgeniMaIkinEgo — Kevin D. Breslin (@kevindbreslin) June 6, 2017

Way more impressed with the jersey- wearing catfish than Dierks Bentley's lackluster rendition of the anthem #StanleyCup — Melanie Pickens 🌹 (@MelanieAmber23) June 6, 2017

Big Dierks Bentley guy but that was sung like a guy who can't sing. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 6, 2017

Does Dierks Bentley even like America? pic.twitter.com/ijrFq5aE2b — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) June 6, 2017

Here's to hoping the #Preds perform better than Dierks Bentley.... pic.twitter.com/F6Dye03ED1 — GIS Kings Show (@GISKingsShow) June 6, 2017

Hearing Dierks Bentley butcher the National Anthem #NHLPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/Mi4gswQBo2 — Kailey Good (@KaileyGood) June 6, 2017

Bentley's performance comes two days after Martina McBride sang the national anthem at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Fellow country stars Carrie Underwood, Luke Byran, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban and pop singer Kelly Clarkson have also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" this season.

