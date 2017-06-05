Little Mix criticized for risque outfits at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert

Little Mix fans are miffed.

The British girl band is facing heat for their revealing outfit choices at Sunday night's all-star concert to benefit the victims of the attack outside Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert last month.

Many viewers felt their outfits were "distasteful" in light of the reason the concert was called.

Singer Leigh-Anne donned a bra instead of a shirt while her fellow singers, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, chose leotards with thigh-high boots. Perrie Edwards was slightly more covered up with a fringe piece she wore over her leotard.

Great concert but whoever dressed Little Mix should be fired, totally inappropriate outfits for this concert #OneLoveManchester #LittleMix — Susan Church (@suew_71) June 5, 2017

Outfits were a little distasteful for such an event! — Jade (@jpartington83) June 4, 2017

@LittleMix totally no need for those outfits tonight. This was not a night about sexy outfits, take example from Ariana! — Ali W (@Alijaney) June 4, 2017

Your outfits lastnight at the concert were beyond disrespectful! The event was about remembering victims & you lot looked like strippers 😠😤 — sophie (@_sophiecarrr) June 5, 2017

However, other fans came to the group's defense:

everyone tearing little mix down for their outfits, thought the whole point was being empowered & free in the face of terror? #LittleMix — neve (@NeveCat) June 5, 2017

@LittleMix performed last night to raise money for a gd cause. If u care more abt their outfits, it says more abt u than it does about them. — Demi (@DemiBauros) June 5, 2017

@LittleMix negative people sending tweets about your outfits!! Please🙄 Excellent performance and you all looked amazing👌🏻the whole show was — Sophia Suarez (@2004Sophia) June 5, 2017

Grande's One Love Manchester concert Sunday raised more than $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande's May 22 show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.