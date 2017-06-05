entertainment

Little Mix criticized for risque outfits at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Perrie Edwards, from left, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall from the bad Little Mix perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017. One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.  (AP)

Little Mix fans are miffed.

The British girl band is facing heat for their revealing outfit choices at Sunday night's all-star concert to benefit the victims of the attack outside Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert last month.

Many viewers felt their outfits were "distasteful" in light of the reason the concert was called.

Singer Leigh-Anne donned a bra instead of a shirt while her fellow singers, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, chose leotards with thigh-high boots. Perrie Edwards was slightly more covered up with a fringe piece she wore over her leotard.

However, other fans came to the group's defense:

Grande's One Love Manchester concert Sunday raised more than $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande's May 22 show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

