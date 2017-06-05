Bill Cosby sexual assault trial: Accuser says actor drugged, forced himself on her

A woman who claims Bill Cosby violated her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago testified in his sexual assault trial Monday.

Kelly Johnson wiped back tears in court as she described the 1996 encounter. Johnson said she lost consciousness soon after the now 79-year-old pressured her to take a large white pill.

Johnson, then in her mid-30s, said her next memory was of waking up on a bed with her dress yanked down and her breasts exposed. She added Cosby put lotion on her hand to make her manipulate his genitals.

Cosby's trial stems from an alleged assault on another woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, but prosecutors were allowed to call Johnson as a witness because her allegations are similar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.