Brandy released from hospital after falling unconscious at airport

Brandy had a major scare while traveling on Friday.

TMZ reported the 38-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight that was about to take off, prompting paramedics to rush in and administer help.

The gossip news site added Brandy was heading to New York City from Los Angeles.

BRANDY TO MAKE BROADWAY DEBUT IN 'CHICAGO'

Publicist Courtney Barnes said in a statement that the artist's rigorous schedule, which included concerts and personal appearances, took a toll on her:

Message from Team Brandy. A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Brandy's hits include "The Boy Is Mine," ''Sittin' Up In My Room" and "Have You Ever." She has also acted in various movies and TV shows, including "Moesha" and "The Game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.