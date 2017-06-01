Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert: How do they protect it?

Just two weeks after a suicide terrorist killed 22 people outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, the city faces another security challenge involving the pop star.

Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert will be held June 4 at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to raise money for the victims and their families. Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams are also expected to perform.

The size of the venue (it holds 26,000 people), the continued high terrorism alert status in Manchester, and the short span of time between this and her May 22 concert all pose concerns, but security experts say there are extra measures that can be taken to ensure the safety of Grande's fans.

Steven Adelman, a venue safety expert and Vice President of the Event Safety Alliance, told Fox News that performers and attendees will have to undergo far more security checks than they would at a typical concert.

“For this show, it’s expected that attendees and artists will be willing to put up with more security checks, longer security lines,” said Adelman. “They will be aggressive in stepping in if something doesn’t look right, which is what we want them to do in the name of being safe.”

Indeed a press release issued by Live Nation advised: “For speed of entry, we are requesting that concert-goers do not attend with bags.”

Patricia E. D’Orsa-Dijamco, a private investigator and retired Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, said the timing of the show didn't matter, "as long as intense and proper security is in place. A terrorist attack could happen in one week or in one or two months.”

But Mike Baker, President/Americas & Co-founder of intelligence and security firm Diligence LLC, said that regardless of the venue’s security measures, “the problem is, no matter how far out you push the perimeter, you still end up with a softer zone -- the initial approach or entry points where people have to gather.”

David Katz, former U.S. Federal Agent and CEO of Global Security Group, Inc., said the concert's message is important.

“Hold the concert and show these miscreants that we will not be intimidated by their cowardly attacks," Katz said. "The crowd inside is easy to protect; access control will detect any attempt to bring in a device or any weapon. That is why they attacked outside after the concert ended."

Michael Downing, SVP Security for Prevent Advisors, a company that safeguards sports and live entertainment events, added: “There is always a risk of a copycat attack, however, there are many mitigation tactics and strategies that will reduce the risk of an attack and at the same time build resistance to other opportunists, including terrorists, and traditional criminals. The goal is to create an environment that is unattractive to the terrorists. The stronger the safety network, the better the technology and training, the more resilient the venue.”

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.