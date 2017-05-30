'The Bachelorette': Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis say show is their 'guilty pleasure'

"The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay got a little help from a hot Hollywood couple on Monday night's second episode of the hit ABC reality show.

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis gave advice to the men vying for Rachel's heart as they participated in a group date in which they pretended to be husbands and fathers.

"This show is our guilty pleasure," Kutcher told the cameras and Kunis agreed they were "huge fans."

Kutcher said on Monday nights, they sat down with ""white wine, vodka tonics" to watch the show.

According to Kunis, they loved seeing Rachel in last season's "The Bachelor" so much that they asked producers if they could help find her a husband.

Kunis first made sure that every guy had a job!

In a game, the bachelors had to change the diapers of toy babies and Kunis, who raises two kids with Kutcher, learned that competitor Kenny was already a dad.

"You never forget your first poop," Kunis told him.

The former "That '70s Show" stars, who went on to marry, introduced the guys to an obstacle course that involved changing fake dirty diapers, running vacuum cleaners, and arranging faux dinner food on plates.

The "Two and a Half Men" star told his wife of the guys, who comprised about one-third of the house, "I don't think Rachel's guy is in this group. That's my bold prediction."

Kunis thought he was too pessimistic but when Kutcher said how attracted he was to his own wife, the actress cooed, "Someone's definitely getting laid tonight."

As the acting pair shouted encouragement, the guys ran the course. Lucas wound up winning the race after he shoved pro wrestler Kenny to the ground.

Kutcher told Rachel to "find the one" as he left the scene with Kunis.

Rachel told suitor Dean, with whom she shared a passionate kiss, that Kutcher and Kunis had given her good advice on love.

For the one-on-one date, Rachel selected Peter to accompany her to Palm Springs with her dog.

They clicked so well that Rachel raved to the cameras that Peter was a "beautiful soul. He's dreamy. Peter is blowing my mind!"

Over dinner, Rachel and Peter noticed that they both had similar gaps in their front teeth. They also had been burned in previous relationships and had gone into therapy over it. The two kissed while watching fireworks.

Rachel's next group date featured the guys competing in a basketball game and hoops legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar showed up to provide pointers.

DeMario excelled on the court and athlete-loving Rachel flirted with him.

But after the game, Rachel was approached by a woman named Lexi, who claimed that she was DeMario's girlfriend!

"He's lied to all of us. We never broke up until I saw him on the TV screen" trying to win Rachel's hand, Lexi told her.

Rachel was furious and brought DeMario to Lexi--he first claimed not to know her and then admitted they had dated. But he insisted he'd broken it off before coming on "The Bachelorette."

To Rachel, his explanation was sketchy as Lexi shouted at him, "You're a piece of trash!"

At that point, Rachel told him to leave the show.

She tearfully told the other men that DeMario was gone after lying to her.

"DeMario is a dirty dog," Rachel told the cameras.

But that evening, DeMario came back to the mansion demanding a chance to explain himself to the bachelorette beauty.

As the episode ended, the other men overheard DeMario--and vowed to kick his butt!