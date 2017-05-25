'Brady Bunch' star Eve Plumb on being recognized as Jan Brady: 'I can do other things'

Eve Plumb is best recognized for her iconic role as middle child Jan Brady in the 1970s sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” but she still hopes fans will remember her other work as an actress.

“I’ll always be Jan Brady to so many people,” the 59-year-old actress told Closer Weekly. “I can’t escape it, but I can do other things.”

She then joked, “Isn’t [Jane] dead yet?”

The hit series ran from 1969-1974. Since then, Plumb has gone on to pursue other roles over the years and admitted that she still gets recognized as Jan Brady at auditions.

“If it gets me in the door [for jobs], then fine!” she said. “If you’re surprised to learn I can do other things, then great! I will audition for anything! Whatever comes my way!”

Plumb recently starred as Mrs. Murdock in Fox’s “Grease Live!” opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

However, while Plumb did find success as a child star, adulthood proved difficult for the entertainer, who was determined to move forward with her career.

“It just happened,” she explained to the magazine on getting famous at a young age. “A children’s agent moved next door to me when I was kid and I got a commercial, then I kept getting more. I shot TV pilots, appeared on ‘The Big Valley,’ then ‘Lassie,’ then ‘The Brady Bunch’ came.”

“I had so much success as a child,” she added. “But once you age out of being the cute kid, then what? If you’re not ready for it, it can be very difficult.”

Fortunately, Plumb’s parents were supportive every step of the way, which helped her avoid the often-tragic pitfalls of being a child star.

“My father ran my career and invested my money very well,” she said. “My mother was with me on set every day. They never took a cent from me!”

