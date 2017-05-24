'The Voice' season 12 winner revealed

It turns out everyone was kind of a winner on "The Voice" season 12 finale, as former contestants were brought back to perform alongside popular artists such as Rascal Flatts, Alessia Cara, Usher and more.

In the end though, only one singer could walk away with the win, and that honor went to Chris Blue.

Jesse Larson from Team Adam, Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski from Team Blake, and Chris Blue from Team Alicia competed as the final four for the champion title, each performing with a powerhouse partner.

Chris Blue sang opposite Usher, dedicating their duet of "Everybody Hurts" to the victims of recent tragedies. Jesse Larson's voice has often been compared to CeeLo Green's, which only makes their duet of "Shining Star" even better. Lauren Duski lived out every country girl's dream, adding her vocals to "Better Man" with Little Big Town, and Aliyah wowed the audience with a stunning Alessia Cara duet.

Don't feel bad for the three runner ups though, because each of them still got a brand new Toyota RAV4 for their efforts. The 15-year-old Aliyah didn't seem to mind her new set of wheels, screaming, "I can't even drive!"