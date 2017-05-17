Simone Biles: 'Dancing With the Stars' was 'a bit scary'

Can a ballroom be scarier than the Olympics? According to a four-time gold medalist, the answer is absolutely.

Simone Biles was just voted off of season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars" on Monday. The 20-year-old American Olympian was sent home after earning two perfect scores and she told Us Weekly that the experience was challenging.

“I think it’s just bringing out the emotional side because I’ve never had to do that before,” explained Biles to the magazine. “If I was emotional, it was behind closed doors. But this is in front of all of America. It’s a bit scary.”

Biles, who worked with dancing pro Sasha Farber, insisted that it was even more terrifying to dance in front of millions tuning in.

“Yeah, sometimes it is hard, but you try not to think about it,” she explained. “But sometimes you go back to what you’re used to and muscle memory and not showing [emotion]. That gets you.”

Still, Biles is grateful for the experience, and she credited her partner/friend for putting her at ease.

“I always love performing with Sasha,” said Biles. “That’s probably my favorite part. And the practices overall. I hate the first day of learning a new dance. That’s just horrible. You feel like you’re getting nowhere. Once you bring it together — I don’t know. Whenever we just joke around and be ourselves is when we have the most fun.”