Jennifer Lawrence won't apologize for leaked strip club video
Jennifer Lawrence is not sorry.
A video circulated online Wednesday of the "Hunger Games" actress dancing at an Austrian strip club. The video was taken without Lawrence's knowledge while she was at a friend's birthday party in April.
Lawrence addressed the leaked video saying she "dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun."
"I'm not going to apologize," she said in a post on Facebook Wednesday. "I had a BLAST that night."
She added, "Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet."
Lawrence also addressed comments from fans that she was only wearing a bra at the strip club.
"That's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."