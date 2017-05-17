Jennifer Lawrence won't apologize for leaked strip club video

Jennifer Lawrence is not sorry.

A video circulated online Wednesday of the "Hunger Games" actress dancing at an Austrian strip club. The video was taken without Lawrence's knowledge while she was at a friend's birthday party in April.

Lawrence addressed the leaked video saying she "dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun."

"I'm not going to apologize," she said in a post on Facebook Wednesday. "I had a BLAST that night."

She added, "Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet."

Lawrence also addressed comments from fans that she was only wearing a bra at the strip club.

"That's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."