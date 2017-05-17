entertainment

Viral

Jennifer Lawrence won't apologize for leaked strip club video

Fox News
Cast member Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 14, 2016.  (Reuters)

Jennifer Lawrence is not sorry.

A video circulated online Wednesday of the "Hunger Games" actress dancing at an Austrian strip club. The video was taken without Lawrence's knowledge while she was at a friend's birthday party in April.

Lawrence addressed the leaked video saying she "dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun."

"I'm not going to apologize," she said in a post on Facebook Wednesday. "I had a BLAST that night."

She added, "Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet."

Lawrence also addressed comments from fans that she was only wearing a bra at the strip club.

"That's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."

