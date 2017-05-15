'Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons marries Todd Spiewak

"Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons has tied the knot. The star, who plays Sheldon Cooper, married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak on Saturday night in New York City.

Parsons' publicist, Jillian Roscoe, confirmed reports from People magazine Parsons and Spiewak wed at the Rainbow Room restaurant in Rockefeller Center.

Parsons posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of himself and Spiewak holding hands while walking down the aisle in tuxedos.

The star also shared a shot of the newlyweds heading out for their first dance.

Parsons said in an Instagram post last year that meeting Spiewak 14 years ago was the best thing that ever happened to him.

