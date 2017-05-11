Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell on Comey firing: 'We finally agree on something'

President Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell finally found something they both agree on.

Trump retweeted a December 2016 tweet from the comedian on Thursday that said, "FIRE COMEY."

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ONGOING DONALD TRUMP VS. ROSIE O'DONNELL FEUD

Trump and O'Donnell's ongoing feud has lasted more than a decade, the height of which saw Trump notably call O'Donnell a "loser" and "fat pig" during a 2015 GOP debate. On Saturday, during the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards, O'Donnell called the president "Satan."

The White House fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.