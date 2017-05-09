Garth Brooks tells Loretta Lynn: 'Get out of there soon'

Garth Brooks sent his love to country legend Loretta Lynn who remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week.

"The Queen of queens, Loretta Lynn. Please know, our love is with you, our strength is with you, and our money is on you," Brooks said in a video on Facebook Monday. "I know you’re already running the place there in ICU. All of our love and all of our strength is with you. There’s a lot of flowers waiting and a lot of love waiting for when you get out of there."

He added, "Get out of there soon, honey. Get back to playing music. We miss you already. I love you very, very much."

Lynn suffered a stroke May 4 at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home.

According to the country star's website, Lynn is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

The 85-year-old singer and songstress has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn's sister, the Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement emailed by her publicist, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She's a strong woman and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.